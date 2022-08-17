Examination hearing set for man accused in 1997 Clay Twp. slaying

A man accused in the 1997 killing of a Clay Township woman has been scheduled for an examination hearing.

John Germain, of Hartland, appeared in St. Clair County District Court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing. St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Amy Goodrich requested the examination hearing be postponed to allow the attorneys to review a large amount of evidence.

St. Clair County District Court Judge John Hulewicz granted the request, setting Germain's examination hearing for 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Germain was arrested by Michigan State Police at his residence on Aug. 2.

He is charged with open murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and breaking and entering.

Germain's bond was set at $1 million cash/surety.

On May 17, 1997, 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell was found dead in her Harcus Court home, St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Deegan has said.

Deegan has said Farrell had been brutally beaten and stabbed 24 times. There was evidence she had been sexually assaulted and that there was a forced entry into the home.

While investigators completed a thorough investigation at the time of the murder, a viable suspect could not be determined, and the case went cold. In 2007, Michigan State Police cold case investigators developed a DNA profile through laboratory examinations of evidence, but no suspects were located, St. Clair County Prosecutor Mike Wendling has said.

A second cold case investigation was launched in 2019. Investigators reevaluated DNA evidence collected from the crime scene, and using scientific and technological advances, were able to develop a lead that associated Germain with crime scene evidence, Wendling said.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Examination hearing scheduled for man accused in 1997 Clay Twp. killing