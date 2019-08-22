An Examination Of Huhtamaki PPL Limited (NSE:PAPERPROD)

Huhtamaki PPL Limited (NSE:PAPERPROD) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of PAPERPROD, it is a financially-sound company with a great track record of dividend payments and a excellent growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Huhtamaki PPL here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential and pays a dividend

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than PAPERPROD, with its expected earnings growth of 26% underlying the notable 20% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. PAPERPROD's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. PAPERPROD appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.99x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

NSEI:PAPERPROD Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that PAPERPROD is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 1.3%. PAPERPROD has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

NSEI:PAPERPROD Historical Dividend Yield, August 22nd 2019 More

