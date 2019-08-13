An Examination Of Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE:IGL)

I've been keeping an eye on Indraprastha Gas Limited (NSE:IGL) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe IGL has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a dependable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Indraprastha Gas here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

IGL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that IGL has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Looking at IGL's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. It has only utilized funding from its equity capital to run the business, which is rather impressive for a ₹218b market cap company. IGL has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future.

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, IGL is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 0.8%.

Next Steps:

For Indraprastha Gas, I've put together three relevant factors you should look at:

