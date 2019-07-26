An Examination Of International Housewares Retail Company Limited (HKG:1373)

I've been keeping an eye on International Housewares Retail Company Limited (HKG:1373) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe 1373 has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on International Housewares Retail here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past year, 1373 has grown its earnings by 23%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did 1373 outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Specialty Retail industry expansion, which generated a 7.6% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. 1373's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that 1373 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 1373 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 5.45x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

SEHK:1373 Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For International Housewares Retail, I've put together three key factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 1373’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 1373’s outlook. Valuation: What is 1373 worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 1373 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of 1373? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.