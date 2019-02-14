An Examination Of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of RSA, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on RSA Insurance Group here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet

Over the past few years, RSA has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did RSA outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Insurance industry expansion, which generated a -2.8% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. RSA’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that RSA manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. RSA appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.54x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

LSE:RSA Income Statement Export February 14th 19 More

