An Examination Of SalMar ASA (OB:SALM)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of SalMar ASA (OB:SALM), there's is a financially-sound , dividend-paying company with a strong track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on SalMar here.

Outstanding track record with flawless balance sheet and pays a dividend

In the previous year, SALM has ramped up its bottom line by 40%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 34% return to shareholders, which paints a buoyant picture for the company. SALM is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SALM seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 2.21x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

OB:SALM Income Statement, August 3rd 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, SALM is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 5.6%.

OB:SALM Historical Dividend Yield, August 3rd 2019 More

