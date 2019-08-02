An Examination Of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII)

I've been keeping an eye on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe VII has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with an impressive history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Seven Generations Energy here.

Very undervalued with proven track record

VII delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 6.7% in the most recent year Not surprisingly, VII outperformed its industry which returned 5.0%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. VII is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the oil and gas industry, VII is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that VII's price is currently discounted.

TSX:VII Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Seven Generations Energy, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

