An Examination Of SII (Société pour l’Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme (EPA:SII)

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of SII (Société pour l’Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme (EPA:SII), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on SII (Société pour l’Informatique Industrielle) Société Anonyme here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet

In the previous year, SII has ramped up its bottom line by 24%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did SII outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the IT industry expansion, which generated a 12% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. SII’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SII manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SII appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.52x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

