An Examination Of SJR in Scandinavia AB (publ) (STO:SJR B)

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on SJR in Scandinavia AB (publ) (STO:SJR B) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. SJR B is a financially-sound company with a buoyant growth outlook, not yet priced into the stock. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on SJR in Scandinavia here.

Flawless balance sheet, undervalued and pays a dividend

SJR B is expected to churn out cash in the short term, with its operating cash flow predicted to expand by 73%. This underlies the notable 49% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. SJR B is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of SJR B's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Compared to the rest of the professional services industry, SJR B is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that SJR B is potentially underpriced.

SJR B's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SJR B manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about SJR B’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

For SJR in Scandinavia, I've put together three important aspects you should further research:

