An Examination Of Synergie SE (EPA:SDG)

Synergie SE (EPA:SDG) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of SDG, it is a financially-sound company with a an impressive history high-quality dividend payments, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Synergie here.

Flawless balance sheet, undervalued and pays a dividend

SDG is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that SDG manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. SDG’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.51x total debt over the past year, which implies that SDG’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. SDG is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if SDG’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the professional services industry, SDG is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that SDG is potentially underpriced.

ENXTPA:SDG PE PEG Gauge December 24th 18 More

SDG is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

ENXTPA:SDG Historical Dividend Yield December 24th 18 More

Next Steps:

For Synergie, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SDG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SDG’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has SDG’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of SDG? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



