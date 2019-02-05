An Examination Of Top Education Group Ltd (HKG:1752)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Top Education Group Ltd (HKG:1752) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of 1752, it is a company with strong financial health as well as a buoyant future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Top Education Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to 1752 is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 43%, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. 1752’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that 1752 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Looking at 1752’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

For Top Education Group, I’ve compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

