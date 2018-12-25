An Examination Of Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25)

Yanlord Land Group Limited (SGX:Z25) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of Z25, it is a dependable dividend-paying company with a a strong history of performance, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Yanlord Land Group here.

Undervalued with solid track record and pays a dividend

Z25 delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 24% in the most recent year Unsurprisingly, Z25 surpassed the Real Estate industry return of 6.1%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward. Z25’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the real estate industry, Z25 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that Z25 is potentially underpriced.

Income investors would also be happy to know that Z25 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.4%. Z25 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

Next Steps:

For Yanlord Land Group, I’ve compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

