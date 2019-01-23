An Examination Of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (HKG:2899)

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (HKG:2899) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 2899 is a highly-regarded dividend-paying company with a an impressive track record of delivering benchmark-beating performance. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Zijin Mining Group here.

Solid track record established dividend payer

Over the past year, 2899 has grown its earnings by 77%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did 2899 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Metals and Mining industry expansion, which generated a 38% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company.

SEHK:2899 Income Statement Export January 24th 19 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that 2899 is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.8%. 2899 has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

SEHK:2899 Historical Dividend Yield January 24th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Zijin Mining Group, I’ve compiled three fundamental aspects you should further research:

