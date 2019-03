New Zealand's rapid decision to ban the semi-automatic weapons used in last week's mosque massacres brings the country in line with such stricter-gun-law countries as Australia, the United Kingdom, and, to a lesser extent, Canada.

At the same time, New Zealand is one of only three countries, including the United States and much of Canada, that does not require registration of most firearms other than handguns, a "loophole" to those who support registration as a key pillar of gun control.

The New Zealand ban also is not across the board. It specifically zeroes in on the weapons used in the killing last Friday of 50 people at the Christchurch mosques, but does not include semi-automatic .22-caliber or smaller guns that hold up to 10 rounds or semi-automatic and pump-action shotguns with non-detachable magazines that hold up to five rounds.

An examination of the gun laws of a dozen countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas shows an equally wide variety of approaches, each tailored to a country's own history and political orientation. The ban on weapons in Japan reflects a cultural orientation dating to the 1700s, when gun ownership was almost totally eliminated.

Students display the New Zealand national flag next to flowers during a vigil in Christchurch on March 18, 2019, three days after a shooting incident at two mosques in the city that claimed the lives of 50 Muslim worshippers. More

The approach to gun laws in each country also varies widely depending on whether owning a gun is considered a right or a privilege.

Even then, laws do not break cleanly between lax and strict. Many countries have a mix.

Panama allows the private possession of semi-automatic assault weapons, according to extracts of Panamanian law posted by gunpolicy.org, It permits concealed carry and makes the application process for a gun permit simple. Yet the process can take up to a year.

A look at how some countries deal with guns:

Singapore

Singapore has perhaps the world's strictest gun laws. Ordinary citizens are not permitted access to any firearms and, if caught, are physically beaten by caning with no less than 6 strokes, according to the Arms Offences Act. Anyone who uses a firearm while committing a crime faces a mandatory death sentence, even if no one was killed or injured, according to the Act.

Australia

After a mass shooting in 1996, when a gunman killed 35 people and injured 23 in Port Arthur, Tasmania, Australia's government moved quickly to restrict ownership of pump action shotguns and high capacity semi-automatic rifles with more than five rounds. In buyback programs, Australians turned over 650,000 assault weapons. Gun owners are now required to demonstrate a “genuine need” for a particular type of gun, which doesn’t include self-defense, and to take a firearm safety course. License holders also must meet strict storage requirements, including keeping ammunition stored separately.

Brazil

Under its new President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil is moving to overhaul its gun laws to expand the number of people who can own them. “The people decided in favor of buying guns and ammunition and we can’t deny what the people want at this moment,” Bolsonaro said in January at a televised signing ceremony for the new decree. It establishes a wide range of categories for who qualifies for gun ownership, including citizens living in rural areas, in urban areas with high levels of homicide, business owners, gun collectors and hunters. Prospective gun owners can't have a criminal record and must still take a psychological exam, a course at a gun club and be at least 25 years old.

Great Britain

Only police officers, members of the armed forces, or individuals with written permission from the Home Secretary may legally own a handgun. Individuals must obtain either a Shotgun Certificate or a Firearm Certificate, the Marple Rifle and Pistol Club notes. While individuals can be permitted to own a gun for "good reason," which does not include self-defense. According to guidance from the Home Office, determining what is a "good reason" is “one of the most substantial and complex areas of discretion that chief officers may exercise in licensing firearms.” Even hunters who want to shoot game on their own property don't automatically get a license. Police are allowed to determine, for example, whether the land in question contains the specific wild game suitable for the firearm being sought.