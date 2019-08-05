Examining ABR Holdings Limited’s (SGX:533) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at ABR Holdings Limited (SGX:533) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for ABR Holdings:

0.021 = S$2.7m ÷ (S$158m - S$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, ABR Holdings has an ROCE of 2.1%.

Is ABR Holdings's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, ABR Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 4.4% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Independently of how ABR Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.3% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that , ABR Holdings currently has an ROCE of 2.1%, less than the 7.8% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how ABR Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:533 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 5th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If ABR Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

ABR Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

ABR Holdings has total assets of S$158m and current liabilities of S$33m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.