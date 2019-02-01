Examining Atalaya Mining Plc’s (LON:ATYM) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Today we’ll look at Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Atalaya Mining:

0.10 = €25m ÷ (€398m – €59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Atalaya Mining has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Atalaya Mining Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Atalaya Mining’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the Metals and Mining industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Atalaya Mining compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Atalaya Mining delivered an ROCE of 10%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like Atalaya Mining are cyclical businesses. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Atalaya Mining.

How Atalaya Mining’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Atalaya Mining has total assets of €398m and current liabilities of €59m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.