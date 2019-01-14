Examining Automotive Holdings Group Limited’s (ASX:AHG) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at Automotive Holdings Group Limited (ASX:AHG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Automotive Holdings Group:

0.12 = AU$131m ÷ (AU$2.6b – AU$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Automotive Holdings Group has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Automotive Holdings Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Automotive Holdings Group’s ROCE appears to be around the 14% average of the Specialty Retail industry. Regardless of where Automotive Holdings Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

As we can see, Automotive Holdings Group currently has an ROCE of 12%, less than the 17% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Automotive Holdings Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Automotive Holdings Group’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Automotive Holdings Group has total assets of AU$2.6b and current liabilities of AU$1.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 57% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.