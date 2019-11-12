Examining Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited’s (NSE:BAJAJHIND) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited (NSE:BAJAJHIND) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar:

0.034 = ₹3.1b ÷ (₹138b - ₹49b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has an ROCE of 3.4%.

Is Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 13% average in the Food industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar currently has an ROCE of 3.4%, less than the 5.5% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:BAJAJHIND Past Revenue and Net Income, November 12th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar has total liabilities of ₹49b and total assets of ₹138b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar's low ROCE is unappealing.