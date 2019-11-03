Examining Cango Inc.’s (NYSE:CANG) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cango:

0.052 = CN¥286m ÷ (CN¥7.6b - CN¥2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Cango has an ROCE of 5.2%.

Is Cango's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Cango's ROCE is meaningfully below the Online Retail industry average of 7.4%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Cango stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Cango's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:CANG Past Revenue and Net Income, November 3rd 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Cango's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Cango has total liabilities of CN¥2.1b and total assets of CN¥7.6b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.

Our Take On Cango's ROCE

Cango has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Cango. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

