Examining Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited’s (HKG:3839) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Chia Tai Enterprises International Limited (HKG:3839) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Chia Tai Enterprises International:

0.022 = US$5.6m ÷ (US$277m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Chia Tai Enterprises International has an ROCE of 2.2%.

Does Chia Tai Enterprises International Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Chia Tai Enterprises International's ROCE is meaningfully below the Food industry average of 10%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Chia Tai Enterprises International's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Chia Tai Enterprises International's current ROCE of 2.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 3.1% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Chia Tai Enterprises International's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:3839 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 14th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Chia Tai Enterprises International is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Chia Tai Enterprises International's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Chia Tai Enterprises International has total liabilities of US$26m and total assets of US$277m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.4% of its total assets. Chia Tai Enterprises International has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.