Examining Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises SA’s (EPA:INFE) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises SA (EPA:INFE) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises:

0.024 = €2.6m ÷ (€199m - €94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises has an ROCE of 2.4%.

View our latest analysis for Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises

Does Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 8.6% average in the Construction industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~0.7% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises's current ROCE of 2.4% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 6.2%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:INFE Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Compagnie Industrielle et Financière d'Entreprises's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.