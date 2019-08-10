Examining Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XOG) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Extraction Oil & Gas:

0.06 = US$221m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$536m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Extraction Oil & Gas has an ROCE of 6.0%.

Is Extraction Oil & Gas's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Extraction Oil & Gas's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 7.9% average in the Oil and Gas industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Extraction Oil & Gas's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Extraction Oil & Gas has an ROCE of 6.0%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Extraction Oil & Gas's past growth compares to other companies.

NasdaqGS:XOG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 10th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Extraction Oil & Gas could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Extraction Oil & Gas's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.