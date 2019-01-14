Examining Flughafen Zürich AG’s (VTX:FHZN) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Flughafen Zürich:

0.076 = CHF334m ÷ (CHF4.2b – CHF256m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Flughafen Zürich has an ROCE of 7.6%.

See our latest analysis for Flughafen Zürich

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Flughafen Zürich Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Flughafen Zürich’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.8% average reported by the Infrastructure industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Flughafen Zürich’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.





SWX:FHZN Last Perf January 14th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Flughafen Zürich.

Do Flughafen Zürich’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Flughafen Zürich has total assets of CHF4.2b and current liabilities of CHF256m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 6.1% of its total assets. Flughafen Zürich has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Flughafen Zürich’s ROCE

Flughafen Zürich looks like an ok business, but on this analysis it is not at the top of our buy list. But note: Flughafen Zürich may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).