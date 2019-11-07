Examining FormFactor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FORM) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for FormFactor:

0.059 = US$38m ÷ (US$794m - US$142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, FormFactor has an ROCE of 5.9%.

Is FormFactor's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see FormFactor's ROCE is meaningfully below the Semiconductor industry average of 10%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, FormFactor's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

FormFactor delivered an ROCE of 5.9%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how FormFactor's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for FormFactor.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect FormFactor's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

FormFactor has total assets of US$794m and current liabilities of US$142m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On FormFactor's ROCE

That said, FormFactor's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around.