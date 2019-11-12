Examining GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (ETR:G1A) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for GEA Group:

0.059 = €233m ÷ (€6.0b - €2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, GEA Group has an ROCE of 5.9%.

Does GEA Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see GEA Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Machinery industry average of 9.4%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how GEA Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that, GEA Group currently has an ROCE of 5.9%, less than the 9.0% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how GEA Group's past growth compares to other companies.

XTRA:G1A Past Revenue and Net Income, November 12th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect GEA Group's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

GEA Group has total assets of €6.0b and current liabilities of €2.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. GEA Group's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

