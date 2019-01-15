Examining Gentrack Group Limited’s (NZSE:GTK) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Gentrack Group Limited (NZSE:GTK) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Gentrack Group:

0.10 = NZ$24m ÷ (NZ$258m – NZ$24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Gentrack Group has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Gentrack Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Gentrack Group’s ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the IT industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Gentrack Group’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Gentrack Group’s current ROCE of 10% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 17%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Gentrack Group’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Gentrack Group has total assets of NZ$258m and current liabilities of NZ$24m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.3% of its total assets. Gentrack Group has a low level of current liabilities, which have a minimal impact on its uninspiring ROCE.