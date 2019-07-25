Examining HealthStream, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSTM) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for HealthStream:

0.04 = US$15m ÷ (US$476m - US$98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, HealthStream has an ROCE of 4.0%.

Does HealthStream Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see HealthStream's ROCE is meaningfully below the Healthcare Services industry average of 7.5%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how HealthStream stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how HealthStream's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for HealthStream.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect HealthStream's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

HealthStream has total assets of US$476m and current liabilities of US$98m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 21% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On HealthStream's ROCE

HealthStream has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. You might be able to find a better investment than HealthStream. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).