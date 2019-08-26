Examining Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.)’s (STO:HOLM B) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.) (STO:HOLM B) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.):

0.059 = kr1.8b ÷ (kr37b - kr6.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.) has an ROCE of 5.9%.

Does Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.) Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.)'s ROCE is meaningfully below the Forestry industry average of 9.4%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.) stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Our data shows that Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.) currently has an ROCE of 5.9%, compared to its ROCE of 4.1% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.)'s ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

OM:HOLM B Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.).

How Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.)'s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Holmen Aktiebolag (publ.) has total liabilities of kr6.2b and total assets of kr37b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.