Examining Jakharia Fabric Limited’s (NSE:JAKHARIA) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Jakharia Fabric Limited (NSE:JAKHARIA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Jakharia Fabric:

0.091 = ₹59m ÷ (₹862m - ₹210m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Jakharia Fabric has an ROCE of 9.1%.

See our latest analysis for Jakharia Fabric

Does Jakharia Fabric Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Jakharia Fabric's ROCE is meaningfully below the Luxury industry average of 12%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Jakharia Fabric compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Jakharia Fabric's current ROCE of 9.1% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 26%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Jakharia Fabric's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:JAKHARIA Past Revenue and Net Income, July 29th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Jakharia Fabric has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Jakharia Fabric's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Jakharia Fabric has total assets of ₹862m and current liabilities of ₹210m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.