Examining JK Lakshmi Cement Limited’s (NSE:JKLAKSHMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (NSE:JKLAKSHMI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for JK Lakshmi Cement:

0.069 = ₹2.4b ÷ (₹51b - ₹16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, JK Lakshmi Cement has an ROCE of 6.9%.

Is JK Lakshmi Cement's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, JK Lakshmi Cement's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.6% average reported by the Basic Materials industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how JK Lakshmi Cement compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

We can see that , JK Lakshmi Cement currently has an ROCE of 6.9% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 3.4%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how JK Lakshmi Cement's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:JKLAKSHMI Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for JK Lakshmi Cement.

Do JK Lakshmi Cement's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

JK Lakshmi Cement has total assets of ₹51b and current liabilities of ₹16b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. JK Lakshmi Cement has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.