Examining LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG’s (FRA:ECK) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG (FRA:ECK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier:

0.037 = €5.3m ÷ (€135m – €29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier has an ROCE of 3.7%.

Is LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Multiline Retail industry average of 16%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier.

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.