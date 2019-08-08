Examining Medion AG’s (ETR:MDN) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Medion AG (ETR:MDN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Medion:

0.08 = €33m ÷ (€745m - €332m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Medion has an ROCE of 8.0%.

View our latest analysis for Medion

Is Medion's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Medion's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Retail Distributors industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Medion's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Medion's past growth compares to other companies.

XTRA:MDN Past Revenue and Net Income, August 8th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Medion has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Medion's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Medion has total liabilities of €332m and total assets of €745m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 45% of its total assets. Medion's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

Our Take On Medion's ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. You might be able to find a better investment than Medion. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).