Examining Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited’s (HKG:1229) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (HKG:1229) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Nan Nan Resources Enterprise:

0.017 = HK$19m ÷ (HK$517m – HK$126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Nan Nan Resources Enterprise has an ROCE of 1.7%.

View our latest analysis for Nan Nan Resources Enterprise

Does Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Nan Nan Resources Enterprise’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.9%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Nan Nan Resources Enterprise’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, Nan Nan Resources Enterprise currently has an ROCE of 1.7%, less than the 5.3% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

SEHK:1229 Last Perf February 6th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like Nan Nan Resources Enterprise are cyclical businesses. If Nan Nan Resources Enterprise is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Nan Nan Resources Enterprise’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise has total assets of HK$517m and current liabilities of HK$126m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.