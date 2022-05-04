Examining President Biden's prior abortion comments
Fox News' Peter Doocy has the latest as the Biden White House reacts to the leaked Supreme Court abortion draft on 'Special Report.'
Did a liberal law clerk do it? Or a conservative? What about John Roberts? Or was it just left in the printer?
Greene has a problem. She wants to run for another term, but someone is challenging her right to do so.
Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Sinema weigh in on SCOTUS leak
Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.
"I do not believe Brett Kavanaugh will overturn Roe v. Wade," the GOP senator, who claims to back abortion rights, said in 2018.
The draft opinion reported by Politico sends a signal that the Supreme Court is ready to toss out abortion rights, legal experts said.
This opinion can change, though the leaker likely didn't expect to coerce justices. No, this leak was directed at Congress and the midterm elections.
It’s Monday, May 2, and we’re coming off a very partisan week of politics and policy in Florida. Bond rating agencies sent some quivers about Disney; voting advocates doubled down on their lawsuit over redistricting, and solar advocates got a jolt of encouragement.
The Senate majority leader intends to put senators on the record about abortion rights.
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt, two Black Republicans who are in interracial marriages, slammed Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., for claiming that Republicans want to ban interracial marriage.
The senators "betrayed the nation’s reproductive rights when they were singularly capable of stopping the slide," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyPolitico is on heightened alert after publishing a bombshell leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade.In a memo emailed to all staff on Tuesday, the influential D.C. news outlet outlined additional security precautions now in place as a result of the story, which was based on an unprecedented leak out of the high court and suggested a conservative majority intends to strike down the landmark 1973 decision establishing a l
The top Republican called on the Supreme Court "tune out the bad-faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs."
Murkowski supported both Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett's appointments to the Court. Both justices appear set to throw out Roe v. Wade.
During her MSNBC show on Monday, a shocked Rachel Maddow shared her initial thoughts and concerns about the decision being overturned.
She joined other conservatives in claiming the leaker is a liberal seeking to derail a likely Supreme Court decision to repeal abortion rights.
(Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie
The debate over Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is fierce because journalists and politicians depend on the platform to share their ideas and build their brands. Twitter is less than one-tenth the size of Facebook, and has been only intermittently profitable, which is a terrible result for one of Silicon Valley’s most brilliant product ideas. First, internet platforms have been undermining our democracy since at least 2016.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday warned progressives that the Supreme Court “isn’t just coming for abortion” after a leak of a Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade. “As we’ve warned, SCOTUS isn’t just coming for abortion — they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on which includes gay…
Kinzinger, a member of the committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, had some choice words for Greene during a "Face the Nation" interview