Examining Prismaflex International, S.A.’s (EPA:ALPRI) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll evaluate Prismaflex International, S.A. (EPA:ALPRI) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Prismaflex International:

0.072 = €3.2m ÷ (€50m – €20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Prismaflex International has an ROCE of 7.2%.

Is Prismaflex International’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Prismaflex International’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.5% average in the Media industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Prismaflex International stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Our data shows that Prismaflex International currently has an ROCE of 7.2%, compared to its ROCE of 1.6% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Prismaflex International.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Prismaflex International’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Prismaflex International has total assets of €50m and current liabilities of €20m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Prismaflex International’s middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.