Examining racial terror lynchings in Maryland | COMMENTARY

The night before a half-dozen men found 15-year-old Howard Cooper hiding in a barn under a pile of corn husks, pleading for protection, an angry white mob had surrounded the Towsontown jail miles away, demanding to know if the Black teenager were inside.

Cooper had been accused of brutally beating a young woman named Mary Catherine Gray a few days earlier. Gray was the daughter of a prominent farmer who was living on land belonging to The Baltimore Sun’s founder, A.S. Abell, according to an April 1885 account in the newspaper. In that article, The Sun described Cooper as much older than he was — “about 24 years of age” — “stout,” about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and “well known” as a criminal offender, though writers offered no specifics.

As rumors swirled that Cooper was in custody, a mob gathered, demanding to search the jail, retribution clearly on their minds. When they finally left, young Cooper was brought in, having been discovered in the barn in another town, while the rioters assembled in Towson.

“He was terribly frightened, and afraid at every step that he would be snatched from our care and swung from a tree,” Sheriff Joseph Knight told The Sun, which published a long, dramatic piece from the officer’s perspective.

When Katie Gray’s father found out Cooper had been arrested, he vowed to make the boy’s fear a reality. “I will be the executioner myself,” Daniel Gray reportedly said, adding that “every father in Maryland will say it was right and it was just.”

A month later, The Sun noted that no counsel had “as yet been assigned to defend Howard Cooper” and stated as fact that the teen “assaulted Miss Gray.” When lawyers finally stepped forward, they asked to have the case moved to federal court on the grounds that Black men were excluded from jury service in city courts, in violation of the 14th Amendment to the United States.

The motion was denied, however, and days later, Cooper was found guilty by an all white jury that didn’t bother to deliberate, rendering their verdict without ever leaving the jury box. Most had said they formed an opinion prior to the start of the trial. Police were stationed outside for crowd control.

This time, Sun writers described Cooper as looking “like a frightened boy,” about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and muscular, instead of stout. Cooper’s lawyers presented no testimony, but asked for a guilty verdict on a reduced charge. When that failed, they promised to appeal the verdict based on the 14th Amendment violation, a move white onlookers said they saw as delaying Cooper’s punishment.

Meanwhile, less than two weeks later, a mob of at least 30 masked men on horseback in Westminster dragged another Black defendant, Townsend Cook, from his jail cell a day after he was arrested, put a rope around his neck and left it there as they took him to Mount Airy, hung him from a tree and shot him twice. He had been stripped of his clothes from the waist up and a sign affixed to his chest reading: “This man confessed his crime.” He was alleged to have broken into the home of a white woman, demanded food and assaulted her.

The Sun would later report that Cook’s murder was a direct result of the Cooper appeal. “To hold such a case in suspense for an indefinite time for the purpose of merely establishing a theoretical point would, it is natural to suppose, have the effect of lending such encouragement to lynch law in similar cases,” The Sun wrote. The same story, published on June 24, 1885, noted that Cooper had lost his appeal and would be put to death by the state.

But on July 13, 1885, Cooper also became a victim of mob rule, as the teen feared. He was taken from his jail cell and lynched by dozens of masked townspeople.

The accounts of these racial terror lynchings — and make no mistake, that’s what they are, regardless of the charges lodged against the two victims — are long in this newspaper. They’re full of striking detail that reveal how open the attackers were about their plans, and how free, proud even, they felt sharing them with community members and Sun writers. The articles recount the harrowing circumstances law enforcement faced and the righteous anger of the white community, but they offer little if any balance. Almost nothing is said on behalf of Cooper or Cook, the lack of due process they were afforded, or the effects their murders had on Black communities. It is a glaring omission by today’s standards.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established in 2019 to investigate racial terror lynchings in the state, will hold a public hearing in an attempt to assemble a fuller picture of what happened to Howard Cooper and the roles the news media and law enforcement agencies played in his death.

The hope is that members of the public with any knowledge of the murder — perhaps through family lore or preserved diaries — will come forward to testify about the details and the impact of the lynchings, and to make recommendations for reparations.

While it may be unlikely that anyone has direct information to share 137 years after Cooper’s killing it’s critical that the state undertake the effort of examination. A 15-year-old child was murdered by a mob of 75 people who boasted about it. The record must be corrected, the boy’s humanity restored and the terror made known for healing to begin.

The hearing will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Baltimore County Council chambers (400 Washington Avenue, Towson). Preregistration is required (bit.ly/3933rn9). A link to a virtual version of the hearing will be posted Friday on the commission’s website (available here: bit.ly/3m5pGvF). Those wishing to submit written testimony may do so by emailing mltrc@maryland.gov.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.