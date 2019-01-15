Examining Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A.’s (BME:REE) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll evaluate Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (BME:REE) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Red Eléctrica Corporación:

0.11 = €1.0b ÷ (€11b – €1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Red Eléctrica Corporación has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Red Eléctrica Corporación’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Red Eléctrica Corporación’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.2% average in the Electric Utilities industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Red Eléctrica Corporación sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Red Eléctrica Corporación.

How Red Eléctrica Corporación’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Red Eléctrica Corporación has total liabilities of €1.7b and total assets of €11b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Red Eléctrica Corporación’s ROCE

With that in mind, Red Eléctrica Corporación’s ROCE appears pretty good. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.