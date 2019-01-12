Examining SIPEF NV’s (EBR:SIP) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at SIPEF NV (EBR:SIP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for SIPEF:

0.005 = US$91m ÷ (US$915m – US$127m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, SIPEF has an ROCE of 0.5%.

Does SIPEF Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, SIPEF’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 5.5% average reported by the Food industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how SIPEF compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~0.9% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

SIPEF’s current ROCE of 0.5% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 5.1%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for SIPEF.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect SIPEF’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

SIPEF has total liabilities of US$127m and total assets of US$915m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.

What We Can Learn From SIPEF’s ROCE

SIPEF has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than SIPEF. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.