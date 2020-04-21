Examining Sogou Inc.’s (NYSE:SOGO) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sogou:

0.06 = US$64m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$453m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Sogou has an ROCE of 6.0%.

Is Sogou's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Sogou's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.2% average reported by the Interactive Media and Services industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Sogou stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Sogou's current ROCE of 6.0% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 43%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Sogou's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Sogou.

Do Sogou's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Sogou has current liabilities of US$453m and total assets of US$1.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

Our Take On Sogou's ROCE

If Sogou continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.