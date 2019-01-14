Examining Tabcorp Holdings Limited’s (ASX:TAH) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Tabcorp Holdings:

0.028 = AU$327m ÷ (AU$13b – AU$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Tabcorp Holdings has an ROCE of 2.8%.

Does Tabcorp Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Tabcorp Holdings’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.6% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Tabcorp Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Tabcorp Holdings’s current ROCE of 2.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 12%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Tabcorp Holdings.

How Tabcorp Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Tabcorp Holdings has total liabilities of AU$1.4b and total assets of AU$13b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.