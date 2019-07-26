Examining Tanla Solutions Limited’s (NSE:TANLA) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Tanla Solutions Limited (NSE:TANLA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Tanla Solutions:

0.03 = ₹235m ÷ (₹11b - ₹3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Tanla Solutions has an ROCE of 3.0%.

See our latest analysis for Tanla Solutions

Is Tanla Solutions's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Tanla Solutions's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.8% average reported by the Software industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Tanla Solutions stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

The image below shows how Tanla Solutions's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:TANLA Past Revenue and Net Income, July 26th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Tanla Solutions is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Tanla Solutions's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Tanla Solutions has total liabilities of ₹3.5b and total assets of ₹11b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 31% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Tanla Solutions's ROCE is concerning.

Our Take On Tanla Solutions's ROCE

There are likely better investments out there. But note: make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).