Examining Usha Martin Limited’s (NSE:USHAMART) Weak Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Usha Martin Limited (NSE:USHAMART) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Usha Martin:

0.063 = ₹2.0b ÷ (₹70b - ₹38b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Usha Martin has an ROCE of 6.3%.

Is Usha Martin's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Usha Martin's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 14% average in the Metals and Mining industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Aside from the industry comparison, Usha Martin's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that , Usha Martin currently has an ROCE of 6.3% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 2.5%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Usha Martin's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:USHAMART Past Revenue and Net Income, August 15th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Remember that most companies like Usha Martin are cyclical businesses. You can check if Usha Martin has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Usha Martin's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Usha Martin has total assets of ₹70b and current liabilities of ₹38b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 55% of its total assets. Usha Martin's current liabilities are fairly high, making its ROCE look better than otherwise.