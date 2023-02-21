Exasol AG (ETR:EXL) Shares Could Be 47% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Exasol's estimated fair value is €8.42 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Exasol's €4.48 share price signals that it might be 47% undervalued

Industry average discount to fair value of 33% suggests Exasol's peers are currently trading at a lower discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Exasol AG (ETR:EXL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€3.20m €2.10m €3.73m €5.76m €7.96m €10.1m €12.0m €13.6m €14.8m €15.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 77.64% Est @ 54.39% Est @ 38.12% Est @ 26.74% Est @ 18.76% Est @ 13.18% Est @ 9.28% Est @ 6.54% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% -€3.0 €1.9 €3.1 €4.6 €5.9 €7.1 €7.9 €8.5 €8.7 €8.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €54m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €16m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (6.0%– 0.2%) = €269m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €269m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= €150m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €203m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €4.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Exasol as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.989. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Exasol

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for EXL.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Exasol, we've compiled three relevant items you should consider:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Exasol you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does EXL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every German stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

