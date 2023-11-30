Excalibur Award finalist: James Rhyne's passion is helping children

James Rhyne, a Freeport High School graduate who earned a master’s degree in economics at Western Illinois University, found himself at an early cross roads.

Try to make big bucks on New York City's Wall Street or try to make a lasting impression on the lives of countless children in his home town.

Over the strong lure of the Big Apple, he chose the later.

"It was the interaction with the kids and the people I worked with and the idea that I could make a difference," he said.

Rhyne, who has a long history with the Boys and Girls Club, including the last 15 years as executive director at the Boys & Girls Club of Freeport and Stephenson County, is a finalist for this year's Excalibur Award.

The award is being presented by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, in partnership with the Rockford Register Star and the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence.

More: Excalibur, Excelsior finalists named: See who's up for Rockford area prestigious honor

Rhyne, 62, was born in Chicago, but has been a Freeport resident since he was 5 years old.

Long before he became director of the Boys and Girls Club at the King Community Campus in 2008, Rhyne had learned the importance organized activities can have on children. He regularly attended the city's East Side Recreation Center.

"I had excellent role models when I was at the East Side Recreational Center. So, I know how important it is to have someone that you can look up to," he said.

Boys and Girls Clubs programs nationwide offer education, arts, health and wellness, character and leadership development, sports and recreation, and workforce readiness, but the programs also are tailored to its community to meet the interests and developmental needs of youths ages 6-18.

'It's his passion'

Throughout the school year, more than 300 youths each day pass through the halls, gymnasium or computer lab at Freeport's Liberty Avenue campus.

"Being able to help kids on their journey to adulthood and watching them blossom into someone who is responsible and productive in our community," Rhyne said is what he finds most rewarding.

Most challenging, he said, is "not being able to reach every kid that we touch."

Rhyne, a former eight-year Freeport School Board member, is soft-spoken but his commitment to Freeport's youth comes through loud and clear to all who have seen him in action.

"It's his passion," said Michelle DeHaven-Quast, CEO of The Foundation for Northwest Illinois. "It's just who he is."

Focused on whole community

The Excalibur Award has recognized a long list of community-minded recipients.

Rhyne said he is "thrilled" just to be in the running.

If he were to win, it would be a grand slam of sorts to an already distinguished career. Rhyne is a member of the Freeport High School Hall of Fame, a United Way of Northwest Illinois Small Town Hero, and the recipient of the Foundation for Northwest Illinois' Matthew A. Marvin Community Impact Award.

Accolades are "an opportunity to shed light on the people who have been helping me," Rhyne said.

Ted Odendahl, Boys and Girls Club board treasurer, said Rhyne has made an impact beyond the walls of the Boys and Girls Club.

"Jim is very active and focused on the whole community, too," he said. "He's always looking at what can make the community better, and helping young people is certainly a big piece of that."

The Excalibur and Excelsior finalists will be honored and winners will be announced Dec. 14 at the Excalibur and Excelsior Award Ceremony at the Prairie Street Brewhouse in Rockford. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required: visit excaliburexcelsior2023.eventbrite.com to save your seat.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Freeport Boys & Girls Club executive director is a champion for kids