Some Excalibur Global Financial Holdings (HKG:8350) Shareholders Are Down 49%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Excalibur Global Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:8350) share price is down 49% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of -17%. Because Excalibur Global Financial Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 34% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Excalibur Global Financial Holdings fell to a loss making position during the year. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:8350 Past and Future Earnings April 8th 2020 More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Excalibur Global Financial Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Excalibur Global Financial Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 48% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 34% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Excalibur Global Financial Holdings (including 1 which is doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

