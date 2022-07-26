Excavator stolen from Giles County

Jul. 26—An excavator has been stolen from Giles County.

The Giles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the larceny of the Case 37C mini-excavator, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The excavator was stolen from the area of Ripplemead, just east of Pearisburg, on July 3, 2022.

It can be seen by surveillance footage on a trailer being pulled behind a white Ford four-door truck with dual rear wheels. The truck has chrome trim around the fender wells, along with chrome step rails, wheels, and front bumper, the sheriff's office statement said. The truck was pulling a 3-axle gooseneck lowboy style trailer.

Surveillance footage shows the truck traveling west on U.S. Route 460 toward West Virginia.

Anyone who has any information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff's Office at 540-921-3842. The sheriff's office said callers may remain anonymous.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens