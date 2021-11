Reuters

LAGOS (Reuters) -Rescuers combed through the rubble of a high-rise building in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos in search of survivors on Tuesday, a day after it collapsed while under construction, as the death toll rose to 16 with scores reported missing. The Lagos state government said it had put its chief architect on indefinite suspension and launched an independent investigation of the causes of the collapse of what was to have become a high-end apartment block. Emergency services braced for a second night of work as earth-moving equipment lifted chunks of masonry at the site in the affluent neighborhood of Ikoyi.