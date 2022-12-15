Excel Force MSC Berhad (KLSE:EFORCE) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Excel Force MSC Berhad (KLSE:EFORCE), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Excel Force MSC Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM12m ÷ (RM113m - RM7.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Excel Force MSC Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Software industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Excel Force MSC Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Excel Force MSC Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Excel Force MSC Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line

We're a bit apprehensive about Excel Force MSC Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 70% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Excel Force MSC Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

