Excellence, humility, dedication and community – Those are the four core values of a new gym
Brian is at Train Moment where they want you to train better.
James Hahn played hero on Thursday and Viktor Hovland prevailed on Sunday. So what will Hovland do as repayment?
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 10 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
The Green Bay star isn’t big enough to own the consequences of his dissembling. | Editorial
The former British No1 Jo Durie has described Eddie Jones’s criticisms of Emma Raducanu this weekend as sexist, adding that “No-one ever complains about blokes going to galas; it’s always something that is thrown at women.”
Where will the top MLB free agents land? And how many of those players will the New York Mets and New York Yankees reel in?
These photos of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark at the NYC Marathon are possibly the cutest thing ever—check them out here.
We've had nearly a day to process the vicious murder of the New York Rangers franchise at the hands of Connor McDavid, and we're still in awe.
Despite the hard drives filled with research, mysteries abound in the study of bucks and their scrape making
Was Kliff Kingsbury taking a shot at Texas Longhorns fans or being sincere?
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
"And I can give it to whoever I want," he tells Cecily Strong's Judge Jeanine Pirro.
Captain Dylan Larkin was emotional talking about a family emergency that kept him from the Detroit Red Wings for a week
Is he missing a certain unbeaten or no?
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson had 10 carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in his Tennessee Titans debut Sunday night.
Arkansas left on the outside looking in, checking at practical No. 26 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after beating Mississippi State.
An 83-year-old from Alabama started walking when he retired more than a quarter-century ago — and never stopped. M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart strode into the record books Sunday as the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail. Eberhart, known by the trail name Nimblewill Nomad, acknowledged that despite having tens of thousands of miles under his belt, the trail was tough going at his age, leading to quite a few spills on slippery rocks.
Video: Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant had a friendly chat during the action Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Indian legend Kapil Dev accused the country's cricket players of prioritising the cash-rich Indian Premier League over national duty, after the pre-tournament favourites were dumped out of the T20 World Cup.
Kyle Larson received major accolades from motorsports legends after capturing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. RELATED: Kyle Larson scores first NASCAR Cup Series title NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart as well as Mario Andretti were among the heavy hitters to applaud the No. […]