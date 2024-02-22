Excellence recognized: Two Bartlesville seniors among Oklahoma's top scholars of 2024

Bartlesville High School seniors Lauren Lee and John Ortiz have been recognized as 2024 Academic All-State honorees.

This honor, bestowed by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence (OFE), places them among an elite group of 100 public high school seniors across Oklahoma celebrated for their scholarly accomplishments.

The 2024 class of Academic All-State honorees represent a broad swath of the state, featuring students from 71 schools in 64 school districts. The OFE is set to honor this year's class at the 2024 Academic Awards Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Norman.

Each honoree, including Lee and Ortiz, will receive a $1,500 merit-based cash award, an honor cord, and a medallion.

Andrew J. Morris, president of the OFE, emphasized the rigorous selection process for the Academic All-State honors, describing it as the "most rigorous academic awards selection process in the state."

(left to right) John Ortiz and Lauren Lee were named 2024 Academic All-State honorees.

Eligibility for the award is based on stringent criteria, including high performance on standardized tests or recognition as a National Merit Semifinalist. The selection committee, chaired by retired educator Jan McClaren, evaluates applicants' academic achievements, leadership, community service, recommendations and essays.

The 2024 All-Staters have showcased exceptional academic prowess, with an average ACT score of 33 and seven students achieving a perfect score of 36. Additionally, their average grade point average stands at an impressive 4.25, with 41 students recognized as National Merit Semifinalists.

